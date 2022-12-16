Rahul Sharma enthrals audiences on Day 3 of Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav

Renowned Santoor player Rahul Sharma, son of maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, weaved his magic on the audience at the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav on its third day at the Sports Complex of Maharashtriya Mandal on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The opening session also witnessed vocalist Manali Bose strike a chord with music connoisseurs with her maiden performance in Pune, and that too on the biggest stage of Indian classical music.

Kolkata-based Bose, a Kirana Gharana exponent, said she was at a loss for words before performing at the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, often considered a pinnacle for any vocalist.

“I am sitting here to perform ‘Pooja’ of music and I seek your blessings. I am also performing for the first time in Pune,” Bose said before her performance.

She began with a slow temp rendition in Raag Marwa in Ektal, followed by a faster composition, setting the tone for the evening. The audience was also won over by her presentation of a Dadra in a combination of Raag Gara and Raag Pilu. She concluded her performance with the well-known ‘Baaje Re Muraliya Baje,’ which was made famous by Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and Lata Mangeshkar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bose was accompanied by Abhinay Ravande (Harmonium), Pandurang Pawar (Tabla), Viresh Sankaje and Vatsal Kapale (Tanpura).

Rahul Sharma performed Aalap, Jod and Jhala in Raag Hansdhwani, followed by three compositions in Matta Taal and Teen Taal. He followed that up with Mishra Khamaj ‘Dhun’. He was accompanied by Ojas Adhiya (Tabla), and the duo captivated the audience with their performance.

“It always gives immense pleasure to perform at the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav,” Santoor magician Sharma said after his enthralling performance.

“I always enjoy performing for the classical music aficionados in Pune.”

Later in the evening, Shrinivas Joshi, the son of the late legendary artist Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, mesmerised the enthusiasts with his performance.