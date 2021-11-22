Rain in Pune on Sunday, but temperature unlikely to drop further till November end: IMD

As the city heads towards the end of November, Pune continues to see cloudy skies and spells of intense rainfall.

On Saturday late night and Sunday evening, many areas in the city reported rainfall. The night temperatures however are unlikely to see a drop till November end, as per the weather department.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm, Shivajinagar reported 0.8 mm rainfall and Lavale reported 8.5 mm rainfall . Other places in the city reported traces of rains during this time.. Across the city, cloudy weather was reported.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather at IMD Pune said that the maximum temperature was 28.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 1.3 degrees cooler than normal.

“Whereas the minimum temperature in the city was 22 degrees Celsius which was 7.7 degrees warmer than normal. The coolest place in Maharashtra on Sunday was Mahabaleshwar which reported a minimum temperature at 17.9 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.

He added that cloudy skies in the city are likely to continue till November 25.

“Light rainfall is very likely till November 23. And thereafter there are more chances of cloudy weather in the city till November 25. Maximum temperature till November 27 will be around 31 degrees C and night temperature will be around 21-23 degrees Celsius during this time,” said Kashyapi.

He also added that parts of Konkan and Goa, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada may continue to witness isolated rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning till November 22. After this the probability of rainfall is less.