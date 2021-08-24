Rainfall deficiency prevails in Pune as third monsoon break begins; cloudy weather, light rain likely till August 27

As the country witnesses the third dry of the southwest monsoon this season, total rainfall across the country is deficient by eight per cent concerning the normal rainfall.

After June this year, the southwest monsoon has seen two major breaks so far which has caused a deficiency in rainfall in many regions including Madhya Maharashtra and Pune district.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in Maharashtra, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Konkan and Goa have had less than normal rainfall so far. The drought-prone region, Marathwada, has reported also reported normal rainfall between June to August.

On Monday, Pune city reported no rainfall along with other regions in the state. However, the day temperature in Pune city was on the higher side. The maximum temperature on Monday was 31.1 degrees Celsius which was 3.4 degrees warmer more than normal. The night temperature was 19.4 degrees Celsius which was 2.1 cooler than normal.

Due to the deficiency in rainfall, between June 1 to August 23, rainfall deficiency in the city has increased to 31.9mm. The actual rainfall reported is 383.4 millimetres whereas the normal rainfall during this time is expected to be 415.3 mm.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department of IMD Pune, said that weather in Pune city will continue to remain cloudy with just very light to light rainfall in the city.

“Day temperature is likely to see a rise with the mercury touching 31 degrees Celsius and night temperature will be around 21 degrees Celsius till August 27. The afternoon may turn cloudy in the city and there can be isolated rainfall associated with thunderstorms and lightning in the city,” said Kashyapi.

He added that all four subdivisions of Maharashtra may receive very light to light rainfall in isolated areas.

“Konkan and Goa may receive rainfall at many places. Whereas Marathwada, Central Maharashtra and Vidarbha may receive isolated light rainfall until August 27,” said Kashyapi.

Day temperature across the state has seen a rise. The highest maximum temperature reported on Monday across the State was 34.8 degrees Celsius at Bramhapuri. And the lowest minimum temperature reported in Maharashtra on Monday was at 16 degrees Celsius at Mahabaleshwar.