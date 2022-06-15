Rainfall deficiency remains in Maharashtra as monsoon shows progress

PUNE Although the southwest monsoon progressed quickly from the southern tip of the state to cover most parts of central Maharashtra and Marathwada it is yet to cover the entire state. The northern limit of the monsoon passes through Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Parbhani in Marathwada and it made further advancement on Wednesday however, it is yet to cover Vidarbha.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced on Wednesday into some more parts of Marathwada, entire Karnataka and Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, northwest and westcentral Bay of Bengal.

“The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through Diu, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Parbhani, Medak, Rentachintala, Machilipatnam, Balurghat and Supaul,” said IMD officials.

However, along with many cities in Central Maharashtra and Marathwada, the monsoon as of now is weak.

With weak monsoon at present, Maharashtra has reported a rainfall deficiency of 57 per cent between June 1 to June 15. During the same time, Central Maharashtra has reported a rainfall deficiency of 56 per cent, Konkan and Goa reported a deficiency of 56 per cent and Marathwada has reported a deficiency of 31 per cent. Whereas Vidarbha has reported a deficiency of 71 per cent in June.

Between June 1 and June 15, Pune district has reported 55 per cent rainfall deficiency. Pune city has also reported a deficiency of 51.1 millimeter, according to the weather department.

IMD officials added that Pune city is likely to receive light to very light rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning till June 19.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said the southwest monsoon has fully covered Konkan and Goa.

“However, central Maharashtra is covered 95 per cent and Marathwada is covered 60 per cent. Monsoon is yet to cover Vidarbha. The rainfall in many parts of central Maharashtra and Marathwada are witnessing has some characteristics of pre-monsoon showers as the monsoon itself is weak right now. But the condition will change soon,” said Kashyapi.

He added from June 17, the monsoon will pick up its pace.

“From June 18 onwards, Goa and adjoining parts of Konkan and Goa will have heavy rainfall warning. At the same time, monsoon will be back with its vigour in parts of central Maharashtra as well. The Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal side of the monsoon will regain their strength and smooth progress is likely in that time. We are expecting good rainfall between June 19 to June 24 in the state,” said Kashyapi.