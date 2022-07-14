Rainfall in Maharastra to reduce after July 15: IMD

Southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Maharashtra and all sub-divisions are now showing excess rainfall. However, rainfall activity is likely to reduce in the next two weeks of July according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Many parts of Maharashtra may experience normal to just near to normal rainfall in the next two weeks, said weather department officials.

With incessant rains in the past one week, Maharashtra is now reporting 35 per cent excess rainfall between June 1 till July 14. Actual rainfall reported was 459 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 340.7 mm.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said that for July 15 to July 21, rainfall in southern parts of central Maharashtra, south of Konkan and Goa and south of Marathwada will be lower than normal.

“Rainfall activity is likely to reduce from July 15. During this time, rainfall in southern parts of central Maharashtra, south of Konkan and Goa and south of Marathwada, which is 30 per cent of the state, will be lower than normal rainfall. Rest of the state will receive normal rainfall,” said Kashyapi.

He added that for the second week, that is from July 22 to July 28, Marathwada and east Vidarbha and south of central Maharashtra will report rainfall on the lower side of normal.

“Northern part of Maharashtra would receive good rainfall. At least 45 to 50 per cent of the state which includes areas from Marathwada and east Vidarbha and south of central Maharashtra will report rainfall on the lower side of normal between July 22 to July 28,” said Kashyapi.

According to IMD, central Maharashtra has now reported 29 per cent excess rainfall till July 14. Actual rainfall reported in the region is 325.1 mm against the normal rainfall of 251.2 mm. Konkan and Goa have reported 27 per cent excess rainfall till July 14. Actual rainfall reported in the region is 1439.4 mm against the normal rainfall of 1131.2 mm. Drought-prone Marathwada has reported 69 per cent excess rainfall till July 14. Actual rainfall reported in the region is 341.7 mm against the normal rainfall of 202.6 mm. Vidarbha has reported 36 per cent excess rainfall till July 14. Actual rainfall reported in the region is 405.4 mm against the normal rainfall of 299 mm.

