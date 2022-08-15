Rainfall likely in Pune till August 16
As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are chances of rainfall in the state, including Pune, till August 16.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that monsoon is likely to remain active over Maharashtra for the next few days as well.
“Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in ghat regions in central Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa till August 16. Marathwada and Vidarbha also is likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall,” said Kashyapi.
More depressions this year in Arabian Sea
For the first time since 1891, Arabian sea saw depression, both in July and August this year. Generally, the Bay of Bengal hosts most of the depressions in the core monsoon months of July-August and the Arabian Sea generally does not see depression formation in these two months. However, this year the number of depressions is more in Arabian Sea as compared to Bay of Bengal, said scientists.
Vineet Kumar, a former research scientist at Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and at present a post-doctoral researcher at Typhoon Research Center, Jeju national university, South Korea, said that the number of depressions is more in Arabian Sea this season.
“As per Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC), it is a cyclone with a wind speed of 35 knots. So far two depressions have formed in the Arabian Sea this season. For the first time since 1891, both July and August saw depression formation in the Arabian sea. Generally, the Bay of Bengal hosts most of the depressions in the core monsoon months of July to August. And Arabian sea generally does not see depression formation in these two months. However, this year the number of depressions is more in Arabian sea as compared to the Bay of Bengal,” said Kumar.
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.” A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.
Kashmir’s first multiplex set to open early next monthin Sonawar
Come September and film aficionados in Kashmir will be able to watch the latest movies on the big screen as the Valley's first multiplex is set to open in the Sonawar area here. The multiplex, being developed in collaboration with leading theatre chain INOX, will have three movie halls with a total capacity of 520 seats, its owner Vijay Dhar told PTI. It will house several food courts, where Dhar plans to promote local cuisine.
