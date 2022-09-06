Rains lash parts of Pune after a lull; Shivajinagar reports 15mm rainfall

Rains lashed parts of Pune on Tuesday, after a lull in the past few days.Shivajinagar reported 15 mm rainfall between 3 pm and 5 pm on Tuesday. Along with heavy rainfall, the city also witnessed thunderstorms and lightning on Tuesday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall activity is likely to intensify from September 8.

On Tuesday, Pashan reported 7.8 mm rainfall, Lohegaon reported 2 mm and Chinchwad reported 2 mm rainfall. Lavale and Magarpatta reported no rainfall.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said that there is a system of Bay of Bengal which is likely to form over West Central Bay of Bengal and its likely movement is west-northwestward direction.

“Simultaneously, the westerlies from the Arabian sea are likely to strengthen. Naturally, from September 8 onwards, monsoon is likely to be vigorous again over our state with mostly widespread rain over most parts of state. Areas and districts of state are very likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall,” said Kashyapi.

“On September 8, isolated heavy rainfall is likely on ghat areas. Intense rainfall is likely in parts of the city on September 9,” said Kashyapi.

Marathwada, central Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Konkan and Goa are likely to report isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms and lightning till September 10.