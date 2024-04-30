‘Ram, Rojgar to Roti’ dominate Maval’s poll campaign

One of the most diverse constituencies spread over Pune and Raigad districts, Ram temple, unemployment and reduced agriculture production highlight the political canvas of the Maval parliamentary seat. Shrirang Barne, the two-term Member of Parliament (MP) and Maval Lok Sabha Mahayuti candidate of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde-faction), has been targeting issues like road and employment. (HT FILE)

While parts of it like Panvel, Uran, Pimpri and Chinchwad assembly segments are urban, Maval and Karjat constituencies have rural populace. It is also home to Talegaon and Khopoli industrial areas that has some of the largest manufacturing and auto units. Voters are a mix of IT professionals, industrial working class and rural populace. A significant chunk of voters in the constituency are non-Maharashtrians, mostly north Indians settled in the area. The common problem for all is employment, roads, water and transport.

Shrirang Barne, the two-term Member of Parliament (MP) and Maval Lok Sabha Mahayuti candidate of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde-faction), has been targeting issues like road and employment. Non-Maharashtrian voters in the constituency are mostly working class and others run their businesses.

The Mahayuti candidate during his visit to Kharghar on Sunday targeted the non-Maharashtrian voters by including Ram Mandir as a poll issue. Slogans like “Jo Ram Ko Laye Hai, Hum Une Layenge”, (We will support those who made Ram Temple), “Jai Shri Ram, Jai Jai Shri Ram” were chanted.

Sanjay Pandey, head, state BJP Uttar Bharatiya Morcha (cell), criticised Uddhav Thackeray, who is in alliance with the Congress, for working against Sanatan Hinduism. He said Barne was a loyal Shiv Sainik “who follows Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva views”.

The exodus and migration of companies from industrial hubs like Talegaon, Urse and Takwe Budruk amongst others are the cause of concern for young voters. They demand setting up of more firms and priority to locals for employment. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has acquired land for industrial units in Maval which is stuck due to environmental clearance.

Bad roads, poor public transport with train as the only alternative are issues that plague the region. Water and infrastructure with better connectivity can compel companies to set up industrial units in Maval constituency.

Barne said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi repaired the roads, in pitiable condition for over 60 years, in ten years. “Earlier one had to stand in a queue for four hours on JNPT Road which has now become an eight-lane stretch. Atal Setu has been built across the sea to reach Mumbai. Missing link work is also in final stage to make Pune-Mumbai journey more comfortable and faster.”

Barne will contest against Sanjog Waghere of Shiv Sena (UBT), the official candidate of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), at Maval.

Waghere said the ruling government has failed to provide basic facilities like road, water, drainage and electricity required for industrial units resulting in exodus and migration of industries from Maval Lok Sabha constituency.

“The government has failed to fulfil norms required for international firms to set up business and their leaving the region has led to unemployment,” he said.

“A city like Panvel receives water supply once in three days. Bad roads and poor connectivity are the result of neglect. After our protest, the railways added two trains in the region. Majority of people depend on trains in Maval,” Waghere said.