Ramtekdi garbage plant fire: PMC pegs damage at 1.40 crore

Pune: The preliminary report of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) related to the fire incident at the 75 metric tonne garbage collection and processing plant at Ramtedki estimates loss of ₹1.40 crore. The damage assessment of equipment has been pegged at ₹1 crore and ₹40 lakh has been calculated for supporting facilities infrastructure damaged in the blaze. A major fire broke out at the PMC garbage collection and processing plant located at Ramtekdi industrial area on January 23.

The report states that garbage processing has been shifted to the mobile facility in Disha garbage processing unit, a separate facility in Ramtekdi in Hadapsar. PMC has ordered insurance cover for the project and directed the project contractor to restart the plant within 21 days.

Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar said, “Preliminary reports suggest that the fire took place due to technical failure. The police are investigating the incident and CCTV camera footage is being examined. The repairs are on and the plant will function to full strength within a month.” The report mentions that residents and shopkeepers were also questioned before the report was submitted to the commissioner’s office.

According to PMC, the plant was set up four years ago and had the capacity of processing garbage at the rate of 25 tonnes per day. Later, it was increased to 75 tonnes per day. It used the refuse derived fuel (RDF) technology to process garbage. The green technology recycles mixed solid waste into valuable products (refuse derived fuel).