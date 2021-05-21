Random rapid antigen test surprises crowd in Pimpri market

Pune: Random rapid antigen tests (RAT) conducted by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on residents found roaming on streets without showing any valid reason took the latter by surprise on Friday.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have launched surprise RAT tests on people found on the streets from May 19. The drive has been conducted in Pimpri Camp, Shagun chowk and vegetable market, Pimpri. Other areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad will also be covered, according to the police.

“The Pimpri-Chinchwad police will continue this drive till May 31 and could extend if residents do not follow the Covid protocol. We have picked areas that report crowds. We conducted RAT tests on residents in Pimpri vegetable market today,” said Milind Waghmare, senior police inspector, Pimpri.

During April, the police conducted RAT test of shopkeepers who were allowed to open their shops from 7am to 11am.

“Till now, we have conducted 320 tests and all have turned negative. The tests are conducted on those seen on streets with any valid reason and those without masks,” said Waghmare.

Many residents have complained of Covid safety violations at Pimpri market, a major hub of shopping.

“Our message is clear. Stay indoors or face RAT if you venture out unnecessarily. Pimpri-Chinchwad police are running other initiatives like counselling and public awareness programmes,” Waghmare said.

A team of seven members, including nurses/doctor/staff boy from Jijamata hospital accompany the police squad. “Any resident found positive in RAT is provided help by a team of medical staff,” he said.

Waghmare said the drive will cover Pimpri main square on Saturday.

“People fear when we conduct RAT as they think that they will be admitted to a hospital,” said a doctor from Jijamata hospital on request of anonymity.