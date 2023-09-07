96% conjunctivitis patients in Pune district recovered

A rapid decline in conjunctivitis cases, also known as pink eye, has been observed in Pune district; with recovery of 96% infected patients. The active cases have dropped to a meagre 4% and daily positive cases have declined, said officials of the health department.

Pune district was the first in the state to report a Conjunctivitis outbreak on July 17 in Alandi, and then later reported a district-wide outbreak.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer of Pune Municipal Corporation(PMC) said, “The peak of the eye flu has ended and cases are now declined. Pune city earlier recorded 500-600 cases daily, which has now dropped to 70-80 cases per day. The PMC has screened over 66,000 school students to help prevent the spread of the disease. The screening helped early identification of the cases.”

Since the outbreak, Pune district reported 74,840 conjunctivitis cases, of which 71,913 have recovered till September 7. There are 2,927 active eye flu cases in the district, however, there is no hospitalisation and morbidity, said officials.

Dr Devkar added, “Around 12 patients had a severe infection and were referred to tertiary care for further management. Currently, there are no hospitalisation due to the infection.”

Dr Abhay Tidke, additional district health officer, Zilla Parishad, Pune said, “There are no active case of eye flu in Rural Pune. Despite the highest cases being reported in rural parts of Pune, all 51,000 patients have recovered. “Since a couple of weeks not a single fresh case of conjunctivitis has been reported. We urge citizens to follow good hygiene and infected people should get isolated at home and take rest.”

Conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye, is an infection or inflammation of the transparent membrane called Conjunctiva, which covers the white part of the eyeball. The most common cause of conjunctivitis is infection with Adenovirus, the group of viruses that causes the common cold and other upper respiratory infections.

