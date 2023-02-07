Rebellion in MVA makes Chinchwad contest triangular, NCPs Nana Kate files nomination

Between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announcing Nana Kate’s candidature at the last moment despite the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) appeal for unopposed elections and disgruntled Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kalate raising the flag of rebellion and filing his nomination papers as an independent, the Chinchwad bypolls will essentially be a three-horse race between BJP nominee Ashwini Jagtap, NCP’s Kate, and rebel candidate Kalate.

Hours after NCP announced Kate’s candidature on Tuesday, the latter filed his nomination papers for the Chinchwad bypolls. NCP senior leader Ajit Pawar and leaders from the Congress and Shiv Sena were present on the occasion. “I plan to contest this election on the issue of development. Even as the BJP is hoping to get sympathy, the voters of Chinchwad will vote on the issue of development,” Kate said after filing his nomination. “If the NCP candidate takes the contest seriously and works hard, it won’t be difficult to win here,” Pawar said after Kate filed his papers.

Earlier in the day, senior Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders tried to persuade Shiv Sena’s Rahul Kalate not to file his nomination papers but he did not budge and eventually submitted his form. “Last time in 2019, I had contested the polls and garnered more than one lakh votes. The MVA should have fielded me officially to win the polls. However now, I have decided to contest the polls as an independent,” said the rebel candidate. Kalate had contested the polls in 2019 but lost to late MLA Laxman Jagtap.

With Tuesday being the last day to file nominations, a large number of independent and small party candidates filed their papers. A rush of candidates was also seen at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, the nomination facility of the Kasba peth assembly constituency. For the Chinchwad assembly seat, a total 40 candidates filed their nomination papers, with BJP nominee Ashwini Jagtap hoping to ride on the sympathy wave following the demise of her husband Laxman Jagtap. In Kasba Peth, the main contest is between BJP candidate Hemant Rasane and Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar.

The Chinchwad and Kasba peth bypolls are scheduled on February 26. With three weeks left for the bypolls, both the BJP and MVA have started campaigning and holding meetings with party workers.

