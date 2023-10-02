Reckless driving by MSRTC driver claims a life in Bhigwan

PUNE

A pedestrian was killed when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus driver mowed him down near the Bhigwan bus terminal on the Pune-Solapur highway On Monday. According to witnesses, there was an ongoing speeding contest between two MSRTC bus drivers in which each tried to outdo the other, resulting in one of the bus drivers mowing down a two-wheeler rider. Two more people were reported to have been injured in the accident, and three two-wheelers were damaged.

The Bhigwan police have registered an accident case in this regard. The deceased has been identified as Gangaram Soma Pawar (62) while the injured have been identified as Sandeep Vitthal Dombale and Manohar Vitthal Bandgar, both residents of Indapur.

Meanwhile, the police have lodged a case of IPC 304 (A) (Whoever causes the death of any person) against the bus driver identified as Ashok Pandurang Salunke. The deceased had come to repair his mobile phone and was walking on the road in the Navi Peth area ahead of the stand where he was run over by the speeding bus.

API Dilip Pawar, in charge of Bhigwan Police Station, said that the accident took place because of brake failure.

“We have registered an accidental death-related case as it took place due to brake failure and investigation is on in the case,” he added.

After the accident, the ST driver approached the Bhigwan police and reported that the brakes had failed. Police have registered a case under IPC sections 279, 337, 338, 304 (a), and section 427 Motor Vehicle Act Section 184, Pawar informed.

“However, eyewitness and injured Sandeep Vitthal Dombale alleged that the accident occurred due to reckless driving by two bus drivers coming on the service road,” Pawar said.

