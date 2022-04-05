Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Registration status of 10,532 properties under scanner remains unchanged

FIR against 44 officials attached to the different IGR regional offices for registering properties illegally
The registration status of 10,531 properties under the scanner of police and Inspector General of Registration (IGR) office for irregularities will remain unchanged as the scrutiny of documents requires court’s intervention, according to experts. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 05:22 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE The registration status of 10,531 properties under the scanner of police and Inspector General of Registration (IGR) office for irregularities will remain unchanged as the scrutiny of documents requires court’s intervention, according to experts.

The state government has ordered registration of First Information Report (FIR) against 44 officials attached to the different IGR regional offices for registering properties illegally, including land plots having bogus non-agriculture (NA) certifications.

The internal report prepared by the state government states that despite directives regarding registration of illegal constructions and mandatory certificate of RERA, the registrar offices were found to have gone ahead with the registrations in violation of rules.

Deputy IGR Govind Karad said as per the directions of the state government, a report regarding the violations has been sent to the government. Desk officer Sunil Jadhav pointed out that senior officials ignored the irregularities.

