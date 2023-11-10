Registrations for XAT 2024 till November 30

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), a national-level MBA entrance exam, has announced that the last date of registration for XAT 2024 will be November 30, 2023.

Candidates interested in XAT 2024 can complete their registration at the official website. The entrance examination score is recognised by over 160+ management institutes nationwide.

XAT 2024 is slated to take place across numerous cities in India, ensuring widespread accessibility for candidates.

