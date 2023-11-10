Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Registrations for XAT 2024 till November 30

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 10, 2023 06:28 AM IST

XAT 2024 is slated to take place across numerous cities in India, ensuring widespread accessibility for candidates

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), a national-level MBA entrance exam, has announced that the last date of registration for XAT 2024 will be November 30, 2023.

Candidates interested in XAT 2024 can complete their registration at the official website. The entrance examination score is recognised by over 160+ management institutes nationwide.

XAT 2024 is slated to take place across numerous cities in India, ensuring widespread accessibility for candidates.

