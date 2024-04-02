Relatives cause uproar at Sassoon Hospital after patient in ICU succumbs to rat bites

Relatives of a patient who died due to multiple rat bites while in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sassoon Hospital on Tuesday created a furore at the hospital. Infuriated by the revelation, Renuse’s relatives accused the hospital administration of negligence and demanded that an FIR be lodged against the hospital management (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased, identified as Sagar Renuse, 30, a resident of Bhor, was admitted to the hospital on March 16. Renuse’s condition worsened during his hospitalisation, leading to his death in the ICU of the hospital on March 26. Further investigation revealed that Renuse had succumbed to multiple rat bites on his head, ear and other body parts, according to his relatives who refused to accept his body during the first half of Tuesday.

Infuriated by the revelation, Renuse’s relatives accused the hospital administration of negligence and demanded that an FIR be lodged against the hospital management and concerned doctors who were monitoring Renuse’s condition during the time he was in hospital. Initially, the hospital authorities denied that Renuse’s death was caused by rat bites but later acknowledged the same. Incensed, the relatives refused to take possession of Renuse’s body till the hospital administration gave an assurance that action would be taken against those guilty. Sensing trouble, heavy police bandobast was ordered to prevent the situation from getting out of hand.

Sassoon Hospital dean Vinayak Kale said, “An inquiry committee will be formed to conduct a probe into the case. The committee will probe if rat bites are indeed the cause of death. The deceased patient was admitted to our hospital on March 16. The patient fell ill after drinking alcohol. As a result, his legs had become numb. He has been on ventilator since March 29. On April 1, we got a complaint in the morning that he had been bitten by a rat. But it is not right to connect this reason with his death. We will investigate it. All facts will come to light in the probe report which will come out soon.”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state vice-president Vijay Kumbar said, “In Pune’s Sassoon Hospital, a patient in the ICU tragically died after being bitten by rats. The patient, who was already receiving treatment in the ICU due to an accident, sustained bites on his head, ears, and other body parts on March 26. Doctors confirmed that the patient had been bitten by rats. This incident led to a deterioration in the patient’s condition, ultimately resulting in his death. Although the health system in the state is totally collapsing, the rulers are busy implementing the tender process for the benefit of contractors.”