Relief for over 250 Pakistani Sindhis in Pimpri as MEA clarifies validity of long-term visas

In an official press release, the MEA stated: “Reference Government of India’s decision on April 24 to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals. It is hereby clarified that the revocation of visas specified in the above decision does not apply to the LTVs already issued to Hindu Pakistani nationals, which remain valid.”

The original suspension of visas was announced following the recent terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, which prompted the Indian government to take stringent measures concerning cross-border movement.

The clarification comes as a major relief to the Sindhi Hindu families settled in Pimpri, many of whom have been living in India for years under LTVs after fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan. Concern had been growing within the community over the uncertainty surrounding their visa status in light of the broader suspension.

Community representatives expressed gratitude for the timely clarification, calling it a “lifeline” for hundreds who feared possible deportation or legal complications.

“This news has brought immense relief to all of us. We are grateful that the government has considered our unique situation,” said a local Sindhi community elder.

The MEA’s assurance ensures that the existing LTV holders can continue their lives in India without disruption, and await further progress on their applications for Indian citizenship.

Around 500 Sindhi Hindu families have settled in Pune over the past three decades, seeking refuge from religious persecution in Pakistan. Although the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, was enacted to fast-track Indian citizenship for non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who arrived before December 31, 2014, several applicants are still awaiting official documentation.

As of March 2024, the Pune district administration had processed 287 out of 324 citizenship applications. However, over 250 Pakistani Sindhi migrants are still waiting to receive Indian citizenship. With the government now directing all Pakistani nationals to exit by April 27, their legal status and future in India remain unclear.

“We are legally living here on LTVs, but we haven’t received Indian citizenship yet. Naturally, we are worried,” said one Pakistani Sindhi migrant, speaking to Hindustan Times. “For the last two days, there’s been a lot of confusion on our community WhatsApp groups about what will happen to us.”

Another migrant from Pimpri, who migrated to Pune a decade ago after selling all his property in Pakistan, said, “If the government is asking us to go back, where should we go? I applied for citizenship, but due to a lack of proper documents, I was asked to reapply. The recent tensions have only made things worse.”

Members of Sindhi Sajag Manch, an organisation working for the welfare of the Sindhi community in Pune, said, “There is ambiguity around those who migrated from Pakistan but haven’t received Indian citizenship yet. However, the government has clarified that Long-Term Visas (LTVs) already issued to Hindu Pakistani nationals will remain valid despite the suspension of new visas.”

Balasaheb Runwal, who runs the NGO ‘Mere Apne’ that supports Pakistani Sindhi migrants, echoed this. “This issue primarily affects those who came on short-term visas. Those on LTVs are not directly impacted. Yes, there is confusion, and we plan to meet the district collector soon to seek clarity.”

Runwal added that the Union Government should issue a white paper on the number of Pakistani Sindhi migrants across India and their current status. “This isn’t just about Pimpri. Over 1,000 Pakistani Sindhi migrants are living in Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Chembur in Mumbai, and other parts of Maharashtra.”

When contacted, Pune district collector Jitendra Dudy said he has not yet received any official communication regarding the expulsion order. “Once I receive directions, I will take appropriate action,” he said.

The expulsion order has deepened concerns among migrants who feel integrated into Indian society but are now grappling with the fear of being asked to leave because of their Pakistani origins. Community leaders are urging the government to clarify the status of those whose citizenship applications are pending.

Sindhi Sajag Manch officials also revealed that 8–10 members of the community had recently travelled to Pakistan on NORI (No Obligation to Return to India) certificates. “We are now trying to ensure their safe return to India amid the current diplomatic strain,” a member said.