Remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji: Traders in Pune to keep shops closed on Dec 13

Traders have decided to keep their establishments closed on December 13 as a part of the bandh called by various political outfits to protest remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Pune traders’ federation on Thursday issued a statement saying its members will keep shops shut till 3pm on Tuesday

The decision came after the office-bearers of Pune Trade Federation met with various representatives of political parties like Sambhaji Brigade, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena.

Fattechand Ranka, president, Pune Trade Federation, said, “We held a meeting with various party officials who had come to us with an appeal to support the Pune Bandh in protest against the remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We will support the Pune Bandh by keeping shops closed till 3 pm on December 13.”