Tue, Nov 18, 2025
Removal of Shivaji Maharaj bust sparks protest

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 18, 2025 03:38 am IST

Protests erupted after a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was removed from a heritage site in Pune. Officials claim proper procedures were followed.

The removal of a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from the premises of the tehsildar’s office in Shukrawar Peth sparked protests on Monday, with several groups claiming that the structure from which it was taken down held heritage value.

Protesters have raised concerns about whether proper procedures were followed.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The bust was taken down late Saturday as the tehsildar’s office prepares to relocate. Protesters have raised concerns about whether proper procedures were followed. 

“The bust was removed on Saturday night. The building is regarded as a heritage structure, yet the action was taken without transparency. Was permission obtained?” asked Sanjay More, president of the Shiv Sena (UBT) Pune unit.

Multiple organisations staged demonstrations outside the tehsildar’s office on Monday.

Tehsildar Archana Nikam said the bust was removed carefully and would be reinstalled at the new office. 

“We sought approval from the collector’s office and followed all required steps. The bust has been handed over to the Public Works Department and will be reinstated with full respect,” she said, adding that the tehsildar’s office itself is not notified as a heritage structure.

Sub-divisional magistrate Yashwant Mane said the administration had kept the statue safely at the same site in view of public sentiment and would reinstall it once the shift is complete.

