Remove encroachments in 7 days: NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has warned of action against those who break divider on service roads while urging them to remove unauthorised businesses on national highways at their own expense within seven days. Officials have observed unauthorized encroachments on areas designated for right of way at 15, 30 and 60 metres from the median of roads.

The highways include Pune-Solapur National Highway number 65, Pune-Nashik National Highway number 60 and Pune-Satara National Highway number 48.

The authorities have directed the violators to clear the space within seven days at own expense or it will be removed under the National Highways Control (Land and Transport) Act 2002 and the cost and penalty will be recovered from them.

NHAI Pune project director Sanjay Kadam has appealed to people to not break road dividers or encroach highways and service roads.