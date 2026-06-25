PUNE: Members of local trekking and rescue teams who took part in the search for Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort have said they suspected foul play from the outset, before the case was converted into a murder investigation.

Rescuers suspected foul play early in Ketan Agarwal death case

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Volunteers from Shivdurg Rescue Team, Vanyajiv Rakshak and other groups were among the first responders after Ketan was reported missing during a trek on June 18. His death was initially treated as an accidental fall into a gorge.

However, Nilesh Garade of Vanyajiv Rakshak said the circumstances immediately appeared unusual. He said the claim that Ketan had slipped did not align with conditions at the site.

“There was no rain on Lohagad Fort on the day of the incident, and in all these years, we have never come across a similar fatal fall at that particular spot. When we heard that he had allegedly slipped and fallen, it immediately raised questions in our minds,” Garade said.

He added that the terrain and weather did not support the accident theory, prompting suspicions among some members of the search team.

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{{^usCountry}} Sunil Gaikwad of the Shivdurg Rescue Team said the behaviour of the accused woman after the recovery raised further doubts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunil Gaikwad of the Shivdurg Rescue Team said the behaviour of the accused woman after the recovery raised further doubts. {{/usCountry}}

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“All of Ketan’s family members were crying and shattered after learning about his death. They were visibly devastated. However, Siya appeared unusually calm throughout the ordeal. Her behaviour stood out to several members of the rescue team and contributed to our suspicions,” Gaikwad alleged.

According to Gaikwad, rescuers had alerted police about possible foul play during the operation.

Gaikwad said he received a distress call from the police around 10.45 am. A team of trekking volunteers joined the search and recovered the body by 12.15 pm.

The case later turned into a murder investigation after police allegedly uncovered evidence of a conspiracy. Investigators arrested Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, in connection with Ketan Agarwal’s death.

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Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances and alleged planning behind the incident.