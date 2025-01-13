Researchers identify 550 marine species from intertidal zones in coastal areas of Maha

Wildlife researchers from the Pune-based Ecological Society in association with the Centre for Sustainable Development, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (CSD-GIPE), have identified 550 marine species from intertidal zones in the coastal areas of Maharashtra. The one-year-long ‘Coastal Project 2.0’ conducted between June 2023 and December 2024 also identified 25 undescribed and newly-sighted species, highlighting the need for species-based research in coastal areas of the state. The study – a comprehensive study of the flora and fauna of the Konkan coast, and the social use of natural resources in coastal towns and villages – was carried out at 25 select beaches in the coastal areas of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. The first-ever presentation on this ongoing project was held at the Sagar Mahostav programme organised by the Aasamant Foundation in Ratnagiri between January 9 and 12. The one-year-long ‘Coastal Project 2.0’ conducted between June 2023 and December 2024 also identified 25 undescribed and newly-sighted species, highlighting the need for species-based research in coastal areas of the state. (HT PHOTO)

A similar project was undertaken by Prakash Gole, wildlife researcher and founder of the Ecological Society, in 1997 wherein he studied the marine biodiversity of 92 beaches in the coastal areas of Maharashtra. The difference this time was that the researchers not only studied the biodiversity but also the socio-economic impact of the natural resources. Hence the number of beaches studied was reduced to 25. More than 300 tourists and locals including residents and fishermen in the coastal areas were surveyed for their knowledge of biodiversity and tourism practices. Over 60% of tourist footfalls in the region are from Pune, as per the researchers.

The study found a few rare species such as the Sentinel Crab; the original white-patched ‘Chhapgar’s Crab’; and the Bombay Doris Slug in the area. Several undescribed/undiscovered species such as slugs which the researchers believe belong to the genus tenellia were seen. Undescribed species of sponges along with multiple corals and Red Algae Chondria recently recorded in India, and the Pulicaris Snail were also recorded.

Sayali Nerurkar, research associate, Ecological Society and lead researcher of the project, said, “During the study, we observed that the quality and quantity of biodiversity was seemingly good along the shores. Dense patches of mangroves were observed along many shores. However, we also found that several factors, especially tourism and infrastructure development, have had a negative impact on the biodiversity in the intertidal zones of coastal areas. We also found some invasive species in the coastal areas of Maharashtra which might have been transported through ballast water from vessels.’’

“At some beaches such as Murud Beach, where biodiversity was abundant previously, no species were found in existence. Despite abundance of species in a few areas, some coastal zones are characterised by unregulated tourism leading to habitat destruction,” Nerurkar said.

The researchers found that most rocky beaches have been flattened to provide space for movement to locals and tourists. Local flora has been chopped down to provide space for resorts including at Dandi beach. There is very little awareness of biodiversity among coastal communities and tourists, which leads to inadvertent damage to the ecosystem.

Gurudas Nulkar, director, CSD-GIPE, said, “As of now, we have not reached out to any government department since the study analysis is going on. Once the analysis is done and the entire project is completed, we will approach the concerned departments for required policy decisions and also stakeholders, especially villagers in coastal areas, to create awareness among them. We will also conduct grading of the beaches based on the biodiversity count.”

“Intertidal zones refer to areas where the ocean meets the land between high and low tides, which is also the breeding ground for most aquatic animals. Unfortunately, most tourist activities such as water sports take place in intertidal zones. We would like to suggest to the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation to lay down guidelines for eco-tourism,” Nulkar said.