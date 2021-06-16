Reservation issue takes centre stage in Maharashtra politics

Pune: For the next few days, the Maharashtra politics would again revolve around the reservation issue. While the Maratha rally started from Kolhapur on Wednesday, organisations affiliated to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) have announced to launch their agitations from June 17.

Maratha Kranti Morcha launched its state-wide agitation from Kolhapur on Wednesday with the support of leaders across all party lines. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadhi’s (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar also took part in the sit-in agitation at Kolhapur.

Ambedkar said, “Both the state and central governments are responsible for not providing reservation to Marathas. As the two governments failed to take a decision at the right time, the Supreme Court scrapped the decision approved by the state government. The Maratha reservation issue is between the poor and rich people of the community. Along with the Maratha issue, the governments should also address the OBC and Scheduled Castes reservation issues.”

Meanwhile, members of various organisations from OBC conducted a meeting related to holding of rallies.

Akhil Bhartiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad (ABMPSP) representatives said, “Reservation of other communities is in danger. If the Marathas are getting reservation without affecting other communities, it is good. The authorities should ensure that the rights of other communities should not suffer.”

Dilip Khaire, ABMPSP Nashik district president, said, “We have decided to hold rasta roko.”

Satej Patil, Kolhapur district guardian minister, has appealed to the Maratha Kranti Morcha leader Yuvraj Sambhajiraje to hold discussion with the state government at Mumbai. Sambhajiraje has welcomed the state government’s stand that they are ready to meet the Maratha leaders.

“We would keep the doors open for discussion, but at the same time agitations at various places would continue,” said Sambhajiraje.