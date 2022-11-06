Residents, activists oppose one-way traffic plan at Vimannagar

PUNE The civic activists and residents have opposed the plan of making roads one-way at Vimannagar. The police have planned to convert the road stretch from Dorabjee mall to Ganapati temple Chowk and from Shri Krishna Chowk to CCD Junction in Vimannagar into one-way routes from the second half of November.

The police have asked residents to submit their feedback on the plan till November 17 at the deputy commissioner’s traffic control office, Yerawada.

Qaneez Sukhrani, a civic activist and convenor of Viman Nagar Citizens Forum, said, “I have been staying at Vimannagar for the last 30 years and what plan Pune Police is implementing will not bear any fruits and I completely oppose the plan.”

“I know the pulse of Vimannagar and this plan of making the road one way will inconvenience people who are staying here. The main issues police have to address are encroachment, garbage dumped on roads, illegal parking and non-operational signals,” she said.

Umesh Magar, a shop owner in Vimannagar, said, “The plan of making roads one way will create more problems for residents. The better solution is to remove encroachments from the roads.”

Pankaj Choudhary, a resident of the area, said, “Before five years such a plan was launched, but it was discontinued as retail shops that gave home delivery of food and grocery were facing problems due to one-way. There will be no use in implementing such plans.”

The plan was introduced by deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic) Rahul Shrirame.