Residents concerned about thick layer of foam on Pavana River

PUNE: Citizens and environmental activists have expressed concern over the thick layer of (toxic) foam seen on the Pavana River near Kejudevi Temple in Thergaon Thursday morning. While locals have lodged complaints about it with both the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), they also believe that the authorities are responsible for failing to address the rampant river pollution.

According to citizens, the foam has been there since the past three days but has ballooned to now resemble a layer of snow. The citizens said that both the PCMC and MPCB officials have failed to identify the source of pollution despite their complaints.

Rahul Sarode, Tergaon Social Foundation, demanded surprise inspections of commercial and residential establishments near the river to track down the source of pollution. “In 2019, dead fish was found floating on the Pavana River and residents are concerned about such incidents occurring again. At the time, the municipal corporation had blamed the fertilisers allegedly mixed in the river water for the dead fish. However, the authorities have failed to find a permanent solution to the problem, despite announcing a plan to keep the rivers clean,” Sarode said. “Whenever the citizens contact the environment department of the civic body to complain about such issues, nobody responds to their calls…” Sarode added.

Tanaji Thorat, an area resident, said, “We believe that chemicals or other harmful substances have been mixed with the river and this requires urgent attention. The authorities should accompany the police to investigate the matter and take strict action against those responsible for the pollution.”

Vijay Khorate, additional municipal commissioner, PCMC, said that investigation has been initiated and the civic team is trying to find out the source of pollution. “Once we identify the miscreants responsible for the pollution of the river, stern action will be taken against them. We are also planning to monitor the river pollution…” Khorate said.

