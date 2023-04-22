Noise pollution, traffic chaos continue to irk residents of Kalyaninagar

Residents of Kalyaninagar, Koregaon Park, and Wadgaonsheri are unhappy because nothing has changed on the ground despite their meeting with officials on Wednesday, where they expressed concerns about noise pollution and traffic problem on weekends due to commercial activities like the functioning of pubs and restaurants in the area. During Wednesday’s meeting, police officials were present while Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) staff remained absent despite being invited to the discussion. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Residents organised a noise pollution awareness programme ‘Voice against noise’, on April 19 at the Joggers Park library.

“There is no change in the situation, and business is as usual. Noise pollution continues to be an issue here,” said Aditya Patil Kumar, a resident of Kalyaninagar.

Another resident said, the live music played at pubs, and youngsters shouting, hooting and honking unnecessarily have become a menace. “The speakers are at their highest volume post-midnight with mics and drunk youngsters roaming here and there adding to our misery,” said Aaradhna, a resident of Koregaon Park.

The police officers asserted they perform their duties as best they can. They conduct drills, particularly on weekends, to ensure that the locals are not inconvenienced.

“We get complaints at midnight on 100/112, and our staff goes and checks the problem whenever we receive a call. We cannot take action against any club or bar which is conducting activities legally within their premises and within the stipulated time as they have permission for that. However, if the noise goes above the set decimal level, we do take action,” said Shashikant Borate, deputy commissioner of police.

Another police official said during weekends, the staff carry out checks and act against many such establishments.

“We carry out checks every Friday to Sunday post 10 pm. If restaurants and pubs flout norms we take action against them,” said Aniket Pote, assistant police inspector.

“There are mandates within PMC to allow commercial activities within residential areas, that is why these pubs and clubs get permission to set up shops. PMC should be careful while giving permission and make sure the norms are followed,” said Pratap Jagtap, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), sub-regional officer.

Despite repeated attempts, PMC officials remained unavailable for comment.