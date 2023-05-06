Home / Cities / Pune News / Kalyaninagar residents irked due to frequent power fluctuations

Kalyaninagar residents irked due to frequent power fluctuations

BySiddharth Gadkari
May 06, 2023 10:53 PM IST

Residents have registered complaints to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL)

Residents of several housing societies in Kalyaninagar are facing a harrowing time due to frequent power fluctuations over the past one month. Residents have registered complaints to Maharashtra state electricity Distribution company limited (MSEDCL)

Residents of several housing societies in Kalyaninagar are facing a harrowing time due to frequent power fluctuations over the past one month (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Residents of several housing societies in Kalyaninagar are facing a harrowing time due to frequent power fluctuations over the past one month (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Moreover, an already sweltering simmer and summer vacations in schools have led to a surge in the demand for electricity. Worse still, power outages have been affecting the functioning of elevators installed in some of the high-rise buildings

The affected areas are Lane 8, Lane-9A, Lane9B, Lane-9C, Lane-10 and Landmark Garden in Kalyaninagar. Local residents approached MSEDCL officials and also gave a written complaint about frequent power fluctuation. They met assistant engineer of MSEDCL Santosh Talpe and requested to rectify the problem.

Rachana Aggarwal, Kalyaninagar resident said, “

“The power fluctuations have also led to diffuse of bulbs, tubes and also shock circuits. We have noted the voltage fluctuations in certain parts of Kalyaninagar over the last few months. The wild fluctuations are the cause of burning out light bulbs, tube-lights, and other electrical gadgets. The cable fault exists at the junction of Regent Row No.1, Lane 9A. We requested MSEDCL officials to replace the transformer in Goodwill Building. The current transformer is old and could well be the cause of frequent failures/fluctuations.”

Vijay deshmukh, another resident said, “During summer season, we are facing power fluctuation which causes damage to our electrical appliances. We cannot switch on air condition and other daily appliances. It is a very annoying situation for us.”

Gurav Karanje, resident of Lane-10 said, “MSEDCL has hiked their tariff, but aren’t supplying regular electricity to consumers.”

Nishikant Raut,MSEDCL public relation officer, Pune circle said, “After carrying out testing in Kalyaninagar area, we found that there was a problem in the current transformer (CT). We have replaced the CT and now there is no problem of power fluctuation.”

kalyaninagar msedcl
kalyaninagar msedcl
