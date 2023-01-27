Residents protest against unsterilised dogs’ threat

PUNE: Residents of the Bramha Sun City society protested on Thursday against the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for failing to sterilise dogs at regular intervals. There are approximately 80-100 dogs around the premises of the residential complex, and there have been numerous incidents of dog attacks and dog bites.

“We don’t want to hurt the dogs but we need a solution so that kids and senior citizens don’t face any problems while playing or walking on society premises. After midnight, few people in society feed dogs. Other people are inconvenienced because dogs continue to bark until early in the morning.” According to AK Saxena, a resident of the Bramha SunCity Society in Wadgaonsheri.

Residents have been highlighting the issue to PMC for the last 8-10 years, but due to pet sympathisers in society, concrete action against dogs has not been taken.

“Our society’s developer had promised us a pet-free society, but he is unable to do so due to pet lovers. We have organised a protest march so that the PMC is aware of our problems,” Saxena added.

According to Sumant Karnik, another resident, most of the vacant spaces are occupied by territorial canines.

“Members are unable to park their cars in the basement due to dog packs attacking them,” Karnik said.

“Most of the dog feeders in Society are not at all empathetic towards the issues faced by residents and feed strays at odd timings, which causes commotion all over the place depriving senior citizens of their sleep. This is causing serious health issues for the residents,” added Karnik.

Society has to spend large sums of money for the treatment of fleas as strays in society are carrying fleas/ticks all over because basement parking areas are infested with fleas.