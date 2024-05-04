Residents say PMC fails to supply water but charges tax 

While some areas in Pune have not been receiving water for years, residents there complain that the civic body is still charging water tax. For them, the expenses of tankers in addition to water tax are a reality that they have been acquainted with for several years. Many societies are spending ₹ 1 lakh per month on tankers during the summer. Beyond the daily chores use, they also have to make separate arrangements for drinking water. (HT PHOTO)

A cluster of societies in the Mhalunge area of Pune have not had access to water supply for years. Yogesh Jadhav, chairman of Saarrthi Skybay, said, “We have been living in Mhalunge since 2019. We are a part of some of the biggest societies in the locality. We have 150 flats, and our society is 100% dependent on water tankers today. Despite several schemes for drinking water, we are still not benefiting from them. We have no water line connection from PMC but are still asked to pay water taxes.”

The society is spending ₹1.4 lakhs per month on tankers during the summer. Beyond the daily chores use, they also have to make separate arrangements for drinking water.

The chairman of another society in the area, Pristine Equilife, Vitthal Padwal, also talked to HT about the same. They have also been facing a similar problem for the past five years.

“We are entirely dependent on groundwater and tankers, and even then, we don’t get enough from the groundwater. We have 526 flats and during the summer, our monthly costs for tankers go up to ₹4-5 lakhs. The costs fluctuate based on the season, but we have to pay about 50 to 60 lakhs every year.”

These societies belong to an area which became a part of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) only three years ago. According to residents, the problem is that they don’t have the proper infrastructure built that would allow these facilities to reach them. PMC has said that the work for these areas is underway, and the infrastructure is supposed to be built in the next one and a half years. In the meanwhile, the responsibility falls on builders to provide them with the needed water supply while the taxes that are being levied on the citizens are being used to construct the needed structures for these areas.

Other areas in the city have also faced problems related to the water supply.

Some have had reduced water supply because of narrowed-down pipelines while others have a lack of water provision infrastructure on the part of the builders themselves.

“When the building was first built, we were told by the builders that there is a borewell. But when we got possession and we came to stay, we no longer had access to that supply of water. We have had to employ tankers ever since. We spend about ₹1 lakh every month on water tankers,” said Amol Jadhav, chairman of Sukhwani Gracia located in Sus Gaon. The residents of the building have been facing this problem for two and a half years. The problem for them has been a lack of proper provision on the part of the builders. The residents have already lodged a complaint against the builders but have faced no action or change.