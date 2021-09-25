Residents turn Wanowrie’s dumping spot near Bhairoba nullah into garden in Pune

Pune: An open space near Bhairoba nullah and Ganga Satellite Township that was a dump site for trash and eyesore has been converted into a garden by residents, an NGO and CSR funds.

The untidy spot is located near the nullah that witnessed strong currents during the flash floods and IT engineer Salim Shaikh (45) and CA student Victor Sangle (26) were washed away at the Bhairoba nullah bridge in September 25, 2019.

The area is frequented by people to answer to nature’s call.

According to Ganga Satellite Society chairman Rajesh Mishra, despite repeated complaints to the civic authorities, when things on ground did not change, residents Anu Bir, Colonel Amit Rai (retired) and Mishra decided to take up the task of cleaning the area.

“We approached Colonel Suresh Patil (retired) of Green Thumb Environment Protection Group and began the beautification work. The challenges were manifold but the picture started changing when cleanliness drive began on September 11. First, the ground-levelling work was done followed by plantation of bamboo trees at the sides giving the area a new look. Once regarded as a filthy area, the spot now looks clean and beautiful,” he said.

Mishra is also the managing director of Vulkan Technologies Private Limited, which has funded the the green project through CSR initiative.

The work was carried under the supervision of Green Thumb founder-president Lt Col Suresh Patil (retired), Col Laxman Sathe (retired) and Col Rai. The debris removal and ground-levelling were carried out with the help of bulldozer; installation of six floodlights and deployment of round-the-clock guards to check dumping of waste and using the area for nature’s call.

Lt Col Patil said, “Through citizens’ support an unclean area has been transformed into a green hub and steps have been taken to ensure it remains so in the future.”