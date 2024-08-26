Residents voice concern over civic issues to PCMC commissioner 

Thousands of residents from Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday voiced concerns to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) municipal commissioner and joint police commissioner during the ‘Housing Society Dialogue’ programme. The meeting was attended by municipal commissioner, Shekhar Singh, joint commissioner of police, Shashikant Mahavarkar, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge and members of the Chikhali-Moshi-Charholi Pimpri-Chinchwad Society Federation. (HT PHOTO)

The issues ranged from inadequate infrastructure and poor road conditions to rising crime rates and inefficient waste management. Residents urged authorities to address traffic congestion, remove encroachment, enhance civic amenities and increase water supply. Besides, the safety of women in the twin city.

The meeting was attended by municipal commissioner, Shekhar Singh, joint commissioner of police, Shashikant Mahavarkar, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge and members of the Chikhali-Moshi-Charholi Pimpri-Chinchwad Society Federation. Citizens highlighted the growing need for more responsive governance in the rapidly expanding twin cities. Both Singh and Mahavarkar assured citizens that their grievances would be taken into account, promising prompt action and regular follow-ups to resolve the issues.

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman of the federation, said, the roads of the twin city are in pathetic conditions and need to undergo immediate repair. Despite repeated complaints, at least 20% of housing societies don’t get enough drinking water or no water. “The roads and pavements are encroached leaving no space for the pedestrians to use. There is a need for swift and regular action from the authorities,” he said.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shekhar Singh said, the civic body will soon clear the potholes and trenches in the twin city. “As per request the action will be taken against the illegal encroachment and direction will be issued to the respective officials. The civic body is working on improving the water supply, but some citizens’ per capita water consumption is higher. We also need to focus on saving and avoid wastage of water,” he said.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Shashikant Mahavarkar, said, “The heavy vehicles will be redirected, and entry will be banned on these roads during peak hours. The vigilance will be increased with action against people drinking in the open.”