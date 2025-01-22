RESQ team takes over tiger relocation task in Solapur-Dharashiv district

Pune: The quick response team from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger project, assigned the mission to relocate the tiger that travelled 500 km to the Sahyadri Tiger reserve, has been instructed to return to Vidarbha on January 20 following reports of rise in animal-human conflict cases in the region. A team of RESQ Charitable Trust, part of the squad involved in tracking the tiger that travelled the long distance, will lead the relocation project. (AP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The 2.5-year-old tiger born at Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in 2022 was sighted at Yedshi Ramaling Wildlife Sanctuary in Dharashiv district in December 2024. Officials of Dharashiv and Solapur forest departments are tracking the big cat’s movement since last one month.

The forest head office in Nagpur on January 10 issued an order to chief conservator of forests, Pune circle, to capture the animal and shift him to the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve (STR) after radio collaring the prowler. A quick response team from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger project was called to help the forest departments of Solapur and Dharashiv divisions to capture the animal.

Meanwhile, the RESQ Charitable Trust, an NGO partner with Pune forest department, also joined the search and relocation project. Following the return of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger project quick response team, RESQ has taken over the task of tiger relocation.

NR Praveen, chief conservator of forests, Pune circle said, “The expert team of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger project has returned to manage another assignment in Chandrapur reportedly related to human-wildlife conflict in Vidarbha region. The RESQ team will be the incharge of the relocation task.”

A senior Dharashiv forest department official requesting anonymity said the tiger spotted in trap cameras appears to be healthy and feeding on cattle having killed an animal two days ago. “Efforts are on to tranquilise the big cat last seen in Dharashiv district,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 38-member relocation squad includes 30 forest staff and eight RESQ representatives, along with a sniffer dog.