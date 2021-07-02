Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Restaurant gutted in fire on Pune Satara road
pune news

Restaurant gutted in fire on Pune Satara road

A major fire broke out at hotel Sheetal restaurant and bar near hotel City Pride on Pune-Satara road on Friday morning
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 09:50 PM IST
HT Image

A major fire broke out at hotel Sheetal restaurant and bar near hotel City Pride on Pune-Satara road on Friday morning. According to the central fire brigade, the fire broke about 8.45 am and gutted a major portion of the hotel. According to the fire brigade, it was an old structure and got burnt quickly. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. However, there was no loss of life as the hotel was shut.

Pune Central Fire Brigade chief Prashant Ranpise said that two fire tenders and three water tankers were pressed into action to control the flames. There is a likelihood of short circuit behind the incident and investigation is on, he said.

A large number of local residents had gathered at the spot following the outbreak of the incident. Thick dark smoke flames were billowing out of the burning structure as the firemen battled the flames.

Meanwhile, the total damage to the structure and the cost involved will be done after the panchnama report is submitted to the fire brigade authorities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Kitten upsets ‘toy’ while playing with it. Watch hilarious video to find out why

Pictures of dog enjoying ice cream will make you crave for some dessert too

This couple that travels across India on a Bullet with sidecar is inspiring many

Alien memes erupt on Twitter after sonic boom in Bengaluru on World UFO Day
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP