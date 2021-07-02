Restaurant gutted in fire on Pune Satara road

A major fire broke out at hotel Sheetal restaurant and bar near hotel City Pride on Pune-Satara road on Friday morning. According to the central fire brigade, the fire broke about 8.45 am and gutted a major portion of the hotel. According to the fire brigade, it was an old structure and got burnt quickly. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. However, there was no loss of life as the hotel was shut.

Pune Central Fire Brigade chief Prashant Ranpise said that two fire tenders and three water tankers were pressed into action to control the flames. There is a likelihood of short circuit behind the incident and investigation is on, he said.

A large number of local residents had gathered at the spot following the outbreak of the incident. Thick dark smoke flames were billowing out of the burning structure as the firemen battled the flames.

Meanwhile, the total damage to the structure and the cost involved will be done after the panchnama report is submitted to the fire brigade authorities.