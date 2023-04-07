Three men attack restaurant staff after being denied food in Chikhali

Three men attacked a restaurant owner and his staff in Chikhali for refusing to give them food as the eatery was about to close. The incident occurred on April 4, said police.

The accused have been identified as Dinesh Kharat, 22, and his two friends.

According to police, Dyaneshwar Illappa Herave, 26, a resident of Chikhali, owns and runs Mauli Hotel at Mhetre Garden in Chikhali area. On 4 April, at around 11 pm, he and his staff were about to close the restaurant when the accused came with his friends and ordered food. However, the complainant politely told them that the restaurant is shut for the day. The accused and his friends then went to a pan shop adjoining the restaurant which was run by the uncle of the complainant and demanded a cigarette. However, the pan shop was about to close, so he refused to give them pan.

The accused got angry and started beating the uncle of the complainant. Considering the situation, the complainant rushed to save his uncle. During the altercation, the accused hit a stone on the head of the complainant’s uncle and injured him. The accused and his friends further assaulted the complainant, his uncle and restaurant staff.

A case has been registered at Chikhali police station under sections 324, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

