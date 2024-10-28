Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Restaurant owner, staff book for assaulting customer

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 28, 2024 06:10 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Shahbaz Shaikh (44), a resident of Radiant Paradise in Wanowrie, while the other accused has been identified as Mohammad Ayaz Shaikh

The Cantonment police booked the owner and staffer of Hotel Shahi Dawat in Pune Camp for allegedly assaulting a 40-year-old customer who ordered food parcels on October 25. According to the police, the victim, Zakir Hussain Pathan enquired about delay in preparing the parcel due to which the accused got agitated and assaulted him with a hard instrument injuring him on the head, neck and ear. The accused have been identified as Shahbaz Shaikh (44), a resident of Radiant Paradise in Wanowrie, while the other accused has been identified as Mohammad Ayaz Shaikh (24), a resident of Ambegaon. The police have invoked BNS sections 118 (1),115(2),352,351 (2) (3) and 3 (5) against the accused.

The police have invoked BNS sections 118 (1),115(2),352,351 (2) (3) and 3 (5) against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The police have invoked BNS sections 118 (1),115(2),352,351 (2) (3) and 3 (5) against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //