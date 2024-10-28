Restaurant owner, staff book for assaulting customer

The Cantonment police booked the owner and staffer of Hotel Shahi Dawat in Pune Camp for allegedly assaulting a 40-year-old customer who ordered food parcels on October 25. According to the police, the victim, Zakir Hussain Pathan enquired about delay in preparing the parcel due to which the accused got agitated and assaulted him with a hard instrument injuring him on the head, neck and ear. The accused have been identified as Shahbaz Shaikh (44), a resident of Radiant Paradise in Wanowrie, while the other accused has been identified as Mohammad Ayaz Shaikh (24), a resident of Ambegaon. The police have invoked BNS sections 118 (1),115(2),352,351 (2) (3) and 3 (5) against the accused.

