Pune: Waiter in police net for placing mobile in restaurant washroom

The police on Sunday arrested staffer of a famous restaurant in Pimpri-Chinchwad for allegedly placing a mobile phone inside the food joint’s washroom to secretly record visitors.

The police on Sunday arrested staffer of a famous restaurant in Pimpri-Chinchwad (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident was reported at the hotel located in Akurdi at 4.30 pm on Sunday.

The unsettling episode came to light when complainant Gaurav Prakash Suryavanshi along with his friends Sachin Mane and Kiran Lohar visited the hotel. When Mane went to use the washroom, he noticed the mobile phone and alerted authorities. Preliminary investigations revealed that the device was used to record videos of individuals using the facility.

The accused has been identified as Iranna Pandhare, 22, native of Solapur, who was employed as waiter at the hotel.

Inspector Tejaswini Kadam of Nigdi police station, the lead investigator in the case, said, “The accused was taken into custody and booked under Sections 66 (e) of the Information Technology Act. The accused was produced in court on Monday and released on bail.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON