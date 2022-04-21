Retired Army Colonel booked for killing wife before dying by suicide

PUNE A retired Colonel from the Indian Army was booked for killing his wife before dying by suicide.

The 74-year-old retired and his 69-year-old wife were found dead at their Ghorpadi residence on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place between 7pm and 7:30pm on Wednesday. The weapon used by the accused man was a 12-bore rifle that was found to be licensed to him.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by their 37-year-old son who lives in Powai area of Mumbai, according to the police. Their other son is also a Colonel in the Indian Army while their daughter is a homemaker in Delhi, the police said.

A case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Mundhwa police station. Senior police inspector Bramhanand Naikawadi of Mundhwa police station is investigating the case.