CBI to submit final report in Dabholkar’s murder case on Sept 13 as cross examination ends

The defence counsel concluded the cross examination of retired Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer SR Singh, who previously investigated Narendra Dabholkar murder case as it reached its final order. The former CBI official was questioned on several aspects of the case related to the nature of investigation, recording of statements, murder weapon, Central Forensic Science Laboratory reports besides other investigation aspects of the case before Additional Sessions Judge PP Jadhav.

Dr Dabholkar, while on a morning walk, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants near Omkareshwar Bridge in Shaniwar Peth on August 20, 2013. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court has kept the next hearing on September 13.

During the cross examination, Singh was asked about the forensic report and the influence of social media on the investigation. He stated, “It is not true to say that to create a record against the accused, CBI falsely obtained help from CFSL. It is not true to say that Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) prepared a false psychological report under my direction. It is not true that under the pressure of the Dabholkar family, I arrested innocent persons. I was under no political and social media pressure. It is not true to say that merely with intention to show the case is detected, I prepared a false record.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CBI officer, when asked about recovery of the murder weapon, said that “Envitech company has not submitted any report stating that the weapon has not been recovered.” The CBI hired the services of a company Envitech Middle East, based in Abu Dhabi, to recover the weapons from the creek as a part of the investigation monitored by the HC. The company was tasked to undertake a search and recovery process in Thane creek as a part of the process. One of the CBI theories is that the weapons included those used in the Dabholkar as well as Lankesh murders.

Meanwhile Special Public Prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi said probe agency will submit final report in the case on September 13. It is a final summary and there is a provision under the law for its submission before the court once the investigation is complete, Suryavanshi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trial in the murder case of Indian rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar is nearing completion, but the mastermind behind the killing remains at large. The trial is currently being conducted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and five accused individuals have been charged in the case, but the murder weapon has not yet been recovered. The murder of Dr Dabholkar is believed to be linked to the killings of other rationalists in India.

Dr Dabholkar, while on a morning walk, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants near Omkareshwar Bridge in Shaniwar Peth on August 20, 2013. The case trial is nearing its completion and five accused have already been charged by the CBI. The rationalist, founder of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS), dedicated his life for eradication of social evils, religious superstition and caste system

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON