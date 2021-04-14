Home / Cities / Pune News / Retired cop arrested for murder
pune news

Retired cop arrested for murder

Pune police, on Wednesday, arrested a retired police officer for the murder of a notorious criminal from the Bopodi area
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 09:20 PM IST
HT Image

Pune police, on Wednesday, arrested a retired police officer for the murder of a notorious criminal from the Bopodi area.

Anant Tulshiram Ohal (61), a resident of Bopodi retired as assistant police inspector from the Railway police force. The deceased has been identified as Manish Kaluram Bhosale (20), also a resident of Bopodi.

According to police, the accused and deceased both knew each other and Bhosale had five criminal cases registered against him.

When Ohal was passing from Anandnagar area to collect his tiffin, Bhosale him and started an argument.

After a heated argument, both started beating-up each other after which Bhosale died. Police arrested Ohal and filed a complaint against him. Khadki police are investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP