Retired professor who filed petition for Class 10 exam gets death threats

In an attempt to stop him from raising his voice against the demand to conduct Class 10 exams, retired professor Dhananjay Kulkarni has received life threats through social media platforms. After the threats, Kulkarni lodged a police complaint at Kothrud police station, and police has lodged a non-cognisable complaint against two persons in this case.

61-year-old Kulkarni is a retired professor from SNDT College in Pune, he was also a senate member of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) for 10 years and is currently working as an education activist about various education related issues.

Last month, the state government declared to cancel the Class 10 exams due to the increase in the number of Covid cases. After which a petition was filed at the Bombay High Court by professor Kulkarni challenging the Maharashtra government’s decision cancelling the Class 10 board exams this year due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

“I got a threat message from two persons through my Facebook account against the demand which we have raised to conduct Class 10 exams in the high court. They have said that if the exams are held and anything happens to children then I would be held responsible and have threatened me. Also, I am getting personal messages and calls through some students and parents threatening me to take back the petition,” said Kulkarni.

On Friday, May 28 Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad held a press conference and announced that SSC results for this year will be declared on the basis of marks obtained by the students in their Class nine and 10 internal exams in the absence of physical board exams.

“The decision taken by the state government about assessment of Class 10 students is confusing and on June 1 the state government is going to submit their affidavit in the court. Also, they are going to demand two weeks extension and we are going to oppose it as well as the new GR about the Class 10 exams assessment. Then as per the further orders given by the HC, we will follow up the case, but I think it will go in the Supreme Court and then some firm order will come over this issue,” added Kulkarni.