Retired Pune judge loses 1.67 lakh in online fraud

A 70-year-old retired judge from Hinjewadi was duped ₹1.67 lakh after changing the address for a courier delivery online, said police officials.

According to the police, Shivajirao Narayanrao Sardesai, a retired judge from Beed district court and a resident of Bavdhan, took the service of an agency on March 3 to courier a parcel of clothes and sweets to his grandson based in the US. While tracking the courier online the next day, Sardesai receives a message that the delivery address was wrong and he should click a link to correct it.

When Sardesai clicked on the link and submits his details for payment to get the address changed, he lost ₹1,67,997 in two transactions.

Tukaram Khadke, sub-inspector, Hinjewadi police station, said, “We have registered an FIR against an unknown person after receiving the complaint under Sections 406, 420 of the IPC and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.”

