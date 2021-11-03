Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Revised auto fares in Pune put on hold till next RTO meeting
pune news

Revised auto fares in Pune put on hold till next RTO meeting

Last month, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) declared that the minimum fare for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad’s autorickshaws will be ₹20 instead of ₹18 for first 1.5 km and thereafter ₹13 for every kilometre, due to the increasing fuel prices in the country
The earlier decision taken to increase autorickshaw fares by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) of Pune division has been put on hold by the RTO till its next meeting. Existing auto rates will remain unchanged for now. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 11:43 PM IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut

PUNE The earlier decision taken to increase autorickshaw fares by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) of Pune division has been put on hold by the RTO till its next meeting. Existing auto rates will remain unchanged for now.

Existing auto fares are 18 for first 1.5 km and later on, for each km 12.19.

Last month, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) declared that the minimum fare for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad’s autorickshaws will be 20 instead of 18 for first 1.5 km and thereafter 13 for every kilometre, due to the increasing fuel prices in the country. These revised fares were going to come in effect from November 8 in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Baramati municipal corporations.

This decision by RTO was taken on recommendations given by the Khatua committee report as auto unions were demanding a fare hike. Autorickshaw unions have submitted a demand letter to the RTO requesting a rethink about the fare hike, which is very low according to the unions and needs to be increased. So

RELATED STORIES

“We got several demand letters from the autorickshaw unions about the increase made in the fares and according to them, it was low. So it is now decided to put on hold the current fares and only after the next RTO meeting revised fares will be discussed and announced,” said Pune regional transport officer and RTO member secretary Ajit Shinde.

Bappu Bhave, president of Pune autorickshaw federation said, “The fare hike given to us was an insult looking at the current situation, where fuel is gone above 100 and all other things rates are increased. Due to the pandemic auto drivers are struggling to survive and some of them died by suicide in the last two years. So it is necessary to rethink the fare hike and revise it immediately,”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP