Pune school principal assaulted over CCTV in washroom, prayers

Members of a right wing group stormed into an English medium school in Talegaon Dabhade in Pune district and allegedly assaulted the principal following complaints by parents that a CCTV camera was installed at the girl washroom, police officials said on Thursday.

Following the alleged incident, officials from school education department visited the school.

The parents, according to the right wing group members, also complained of “certain prayers” recited at the campus and the school not giving holidays on festivals.

While parents have submitted a complaint application to the local police on Tuesday, the day when the incident was reported, no first information report (FIR) has been filed yet, officials confirmed.

The school management has not filed a complaint yet although the education department has ordered probe.

Ranjeet Sawant, Talegaon Dabhade MIDC police station incharge, said, “Parents have complained about the school principal installing CCTV camera, prayers of specific religion being recited by students, and holidays not given. We have received an application by parents which is being investigated. No case has been lodged related to the incident.”

A video of the attack on school principal went viral on social media platforms with the clip showing the principal, whose clothes were torn, being chased by a mob at the school premises in Talegaon Dabhade area.

“We have started an inquiry in the case and our education officer will soon submit the report. Action will be taken against the school principal if found guilty,” said Rajendra Ahire, deputy director of education, Pune.

