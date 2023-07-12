FYJC third merit list shows higher cut-off score than second list in Pune colleges

The third merit list of the First Year Junior College (Class 11) admissions was declared on Wednesday by the Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Pune. Prominent city colleges have witnessed increase in their cut-off score as compared to the second merit list. A total of 14,708 students are allotted seats in this round.

The third merit list of the First Year Junior College (Class 11) admissions was declared on Wednesday

Principals attributed the rise as a result of students waiting to enroll in their preferred colleges. However, officials state that most seats will be vacant as there are fewer registrations and less number of admissions completed as compared to the available seats.

A senior official from the education department requesting anonymity said, “One of the major reasons for low registrations is that many students have opted for the job-oriented ITI courses this year. It has a major impact on the admission process and it will result in huge number of seats being vacant.”

In this third regular admission round, 57,719 seats were available, for which 41,225 students were eligible and 14,708 students were allotted a college and only 1,731 students have taken admission.

Of the 14,708 allotted seats, 4,337 students were given the college of their first preference, 2,782 students were given the college of their second preference and 1,687 students were given the college of their third preference.

For this academic year 98,564 students registered for the Class 11 admissions, despite high passing percentage of Class 10 this year, students registration was low this year compared to available 114,550 seats.

As per the information given by the education department, till now 39,993 students have completed their admission process in 325 colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Whereas, 74,557 seats remain vacant in the Pune division, which is a huge number. After this third regular round, one more special round of admissions will be conducted, said officials.

