Rival Sena factions clash, shout slogans in Pune

Workers of rival Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde indulged in sloganeering and heated exchange against each other in Navi Peth area on Saturday

After police interference, workers of both the groups were dispersed, preventing commotion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The workers of both camps had gathered for participating in a debate organised by a Marathi news channel. At the same time the Uddhav Thackeray led Sena’s workers called the agitations at Balgandharva chowk. After coming to know about such discussion, the Uddhav Thackeray Sena workers gathered at large number in front of Pune Union of Working Journalist (PUWJ) office .

As the Thackeray Sena workers reached the spot, they started shouting slogans against Eknath Shinde group. Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s city unit president Nana Bhangire as well Thackeray’s groups city unit president Sanjay More were present at the spot. After heated slogans, the atmosphere became tense when police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd.