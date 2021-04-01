Riverfront development project: PMC starts work on 4km Bund Garden to Sangamwadi bridge stretch

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has kick-started the design and estimate work of a four-kilometre pilot stretch from Bund Garden to Sangamwadi bridge of riverfront development project. The land estate and management department of PMC has initiated the process to send notices to private and government bodies to acquire land for the same.

On the line of the Sabarmati riverfront development project of Gujarat, PMC had given a green signal to develop the Mula-Mutha river in 2015. PMC has set a target of ten years to complete the project with an estimated cost of ₹2,619 crore. The project includes creating a network of gardens, open spaces, public promenades that will preserve the natural environment and turn Pune rivers into important assets of the city.

Mangesh Dighe, environment officer of PMC, said, “We are working on three different stretches such as Kharadi, Aundh and Bund Garden to Sangamwadi bridge. In the Bund Garden to Sangamwadi stretch, we will have to acquire the least amount of land from private and government bodies and the riverbed is wide.”

He further said, “We have started design and estimate work of the pilot stretch of four kilometres. We will make sure to design the pilot stretch in such a way that we will have to acquire the least amount of land for the project. It will take more than one month to complete the process.”

Rajendra Muthe, deputy municipal commissioner of the land and management department, said, “The corporation has completed a survey of the project. We have also started land demarcation. We have written a letter to the district collector to hand over government land to PMC for the riverfront development project. We have also sent notices to private landowners to acquire land for the project.”

In November 2019, Maharashtra state Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has given a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the project. Now, PMC is awaiting approval from the state government to form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to operate the project like metro and smart city. It has pending for the last year.

In the 2021-22 annual budget, PMC commissioner has allocated ₹150 crore for the project. PMC has started work of demarcation of land, design, and find out possible stretches to complete with minimum acquisition of land and hurdles, estimate cost of stretches, list of government and private lands and send notices to them.

PMC has divided the project into six stretches of the Mula-Mutha river and priorities stretch as per availability land. The first three stretches are Mundhwa bridge to Mundhwa jack well, Kharad (approximately three kilometres), Bund garden bridge to Sangamwadi bridge– (approximately 4 kilometres) and Aundh-Baner-Balewadi smart city area.

Design and estimate work

Estimate cost ₹20 crore per kilometre

According to civic officials, the Mula-Mutha river flows in PMC, PCMC, Khadki and Pune Cantonment areas for 44 kilometres. PMC will have to spend ₹20 crore per kilometre for the development of the riverfront. It will take more than five years to complete the project. There are 650 hectares of land available for the development green belt of the river which will be given to development to private players to get funds for the project. Out of 650 hectares, only 75 hectares belongs to the government and the remaining is private. Hence, the PMC will get money from development charges from the development of land along the riverfront.

About special purpose vehicle (SPV)

Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations (PCMC) will have to raise a seed fund of ₹500 crore. The remaining amount of the project will have to raise from private parties. However, it will happen after the approval of the state government to form an SPV for the project.

Pune mayor, the standing committee chairman, leader of the house, opposition leader, PMC commissioner, PCMC commissioner, chief executive officer of cantonment, divisional commissioner, PMC city engineer, experts in the field of river development and conservation are members of SPV.

Project includes

• Build embankments for floor protection

• Reduce the impact of man-made obstruction to the flow of water in the river

• Create a public realm along the river

• Curb pollution by drainage and sewage treatment works

• Enhance connectivity

• Integrated river in the life of the city

Priority stretches

Mundhwa bridge to Mundhwa jack well (Kharadi) - Approximately three kilometres

Bund Garden bridge to Sangamwadi bridge – Approximately four kilometres