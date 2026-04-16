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RMC plants temporarily suspend ops, seek clarity on regulatory norms

The announcement was made during a press conference addressed by association president Pradeep Walhekar

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 03:20 am IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee
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With the Pune RMC (ready-mix concrete) Association announcing a temporary suspension of operations across all RMC plants in the district effective from midnight of April 15 as part of a structured compliance strengthening initiative, there will be no manufacture and dispatch of RMC for a few days; a move likely to impact construction activity across Pune.

Also present were members Narendra Pasalkar, Chaitanya Raisoni, Sachin Kate, Narendra Mahajan and Vikram Dhoot. (HT)

The announcement was made during a press conference addressed by association president Pradeep Walhekar. Also present were members Narendra Pasalkar, Chaitanya Raisoni, Sachin Kate, Narendra Mahajan and Vikram Dhoot.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, Walhekar said that the industry has been facing increasing regulatory challenges due to lack of uniformity in rules across departments. “The industry has become a soft target for authorities over the past few months. It is very challenging to comply with existing rules as there is no uniformity among various government departments,” he said. Pointing to conflicting directives from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), he said, “On one side, MPCB asks us to install sheds to curb pollution. Once such sheds are installed, PMC officials take action citing encroachment. We do not understand which norms should be followed.”

Construction sector to feel immediate impact

The temporary shutdown is expected to have a direct and immediate impact on Pune’s construction sector, which relies heavily on uninterrupted RMC supply for ongoing projects.

Most construction activities follow tightly scheduled execution cycles. Even a short disruption in concrete supply can delay critical processes such as slab casting, foundation work and structural development, pushing timelines by days or even weeks. Missed concrete pours often require rescheduling, adjustments in curing cycles and re-coordination of labour and machinery.

Developers and contractors may also face cost escalations due to idle labour, equipment downtime and potential penalties for delays. Projects nearing key milestones could be particularly affected, while prolonged disruption may impact delivery timelines for real estate projects and infrastructure works across the city.

Industry seeks policy clarity

The association has urged the state government to introduce a clear and uniform policy framework for the RMC sector to avoid regulatory overlaps and operational challenges.

Key demands include a single-window clearance system for RMC plants, a uniform Maharashtra-wide policy framework, scientific traffic time-slotting for transit mixers, practical environmental compliance guidelines, and clear classification of temporary and permanent batching plants.

The duration of the suspension will depend on further discussions with authorities and progress on resolving compliance-related concerns, the association said.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / RMC plants temporarily suspend ops, seek clarity on regulatory norms
Home / Cities / Pune / RMC plants temporarily suspend ops, seek clarity on regulatory norms
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