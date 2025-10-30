RMC plants violating environmental norms, per Bavdhan residents

At a time when the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has expanded the scope of the revised guidelines for the establishment and operation of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants to cover the entire state, the residents of Bavdhan have alleged that no action has been taken against several such plants that are blatantly violating environmental norms.

According to residents, seven RMC plants have continued to operate in Bavdhan for the past one year in close proximity to residential and defence-sensitive zones. These plants are causing severe air pollution and posing serious health risks for over 10,000 people living in the vicinity. Despite complaints filed with the MPCB, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and the district collector’s office, no action has been taken, residents claim. Residents said that they have sent over 25 emails, submitted multiple written complaints, and followed up 35 times but the response of the authorities is limited to issuing hollow notices, conducting superficial site visits, and filing reports without any real enforcement.

A resident on condition of anonymity said, “The MPCB has not taken any concrete action while citizens continue to choke on dust and apathy.” As per residents, in one particular instance where the MPCB deployed an air quality-monitoring van to assess pollution levels, RMC plant operators sprayed water around the van to artificially reduce the readings. Despite clear evidence of tampering, no punitive action was taken by the board, residents said. They said that the silence on the part of the MPCB and PMRDA is not just incompetence but wilful negligence. “There seems to be a clear nexus between officials and violators,” another resident alleged.

Advocate Krunnal Gharre, who has complained to the board and is following up on the issue, expressed frustration over the inaction. “It is not my job to control RMCs. It is disheartening that citizens have to beg for their basic right to clean air while authorities turn a blind eye towards the issue. No action means the board is indirectly supporting these plants. We now have enough evidence to prove deliberate inaction. A legal suit will be filed with the NGT, soon,” he said.

On his part, Babasaheb Kukade, regional officer, MPCB, Pune, said, “We have received the complaint and investigation has already started. The MPCB team has visited the location and started the probe. Within a couple of days, directions will be issued to these RMC plants. Also, all plants will be asked to implement the new revised guidelines,” he said.