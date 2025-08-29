Road Mitra app crashes days after launch, PMC promises quick fix

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) much-publicised Road Mitra mobile app, designed for citizens to lodge pothole complaints online, crashed within days of its launch, leaving citizens unable to register grievances. PMC’s much-publicised Road Mitra mobile app, designed for citizens to lodge pothole complaints online, crashed within days of its launch. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram inaugurated the app on August 19 with the civic body promising to resolve reported potholes within 72 hours. Developed by PMC road department, the app—available on Google Play Store—was meant to provide real-time information to ward engineers. Citizens could upload photographs or videos of potholes, which would be geo-tagged and forwarded to the officer concerned. Once repaired, the civic staff would upload photos of the completed work, while complainants could track updates online.

However, technical glitches, particularly with uploading videos, stalled the system soon after launch. Many citizens reported they were unable to file complaints.

Prithviraj BP, additional municipal commissioner, said on Thursday, “We had instructed the road department to resolve the technical issues immediately. Both the municipal commissioner and I also received complaints about the app. Regional ward offices are carrying out pothole repairs in the meantime. The issue is mainly related to uploading videos. Until the app is fully functional, we have instructed the administration to clear pending complaints and continue groundwork.”

At the launch, Ram said, “If a pothole complaint is not addressed within 72 hours, action will be initiated against the officer.”

PMC has in recent years faced criticism over pothole management, particularly during the monsoon when damaged stretches disrupt traffic and pose safety risks. The civic body had projected Road Mitra as a step towards transparency and efficiency, offering citizens a direct channel for redressal.

The app’s early failure, however, has raised doubts about its reliability. Civic officials maintain that the glitches are temporary and will be resolved soon.