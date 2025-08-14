‘Road Safety Mitra’ initiative in 19 districts from August 15

Pune: The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) and ministry of youth affairs and sports will launch the “Road Safety Mitra” initiative across 19 districts of Maharashtra from August 15. The campaign will involve college students take part in activities to promote safe driving habits and provide assistance during emergencies. Ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) and ministry of youth affairs and sports will launch ‘Road Safety Mitra’ initiative across 19 districts of Maharashtra from August 15. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The ministries have emphasised urgent need for local and district-level engagement in road safety efforts, leading to the launch of volunteer-driven initiative across 100 districts in the country, including 19 in Maharashtra, namely Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Jalgaon, Satara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Nagpur, Dhule, Yavatmal, Jalna, Amravati, Kolhapur, Nanded, Chandrapur, Buldhana, Sangli, and Mumbai. Volunteers aged 18 to 28 years, from higher secondary to undergraduate levels, will be selected and trained to understand, follow and promote road safety rules.

“‘Road Safety Mitras’ will be equipped to provide quick response in emergencies, coordinate effectively between youth, students, local administration, and law enforcement, and work closely with road safety boards. Volunteers will be awarded for their good work,” said Pratap Sarnaik, state transport minister. The initiative includes field visits for volunteers to study real-world road safety challenges. They will help identify accident-prone black spots, suggest preventive measures, develop green corridors for faster emergency access, and assist at accident sites.